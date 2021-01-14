Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 795,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,014,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 112,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.60. 6,749,717 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

