Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 3,188 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after purchasing an additional 832,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of INTC traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.53. 2,396,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,407,848. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $243.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

