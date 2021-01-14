Vigilare Wealth Management Takes Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSY. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $825,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 121,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60,693 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 84,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock remained flat at $$50.57 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,669. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $50.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.

