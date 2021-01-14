Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $28.59

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $26.54. Vipshop shares last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 50,417 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Vipshop by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Vipshop by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

