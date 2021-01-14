Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Gap Down to $3.05

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $2.75. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 million, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)
Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.
