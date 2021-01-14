Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Gap Down to $3.05

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $2.75. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 million, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Virco Mfg. worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

