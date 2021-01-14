Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $27.56

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.56, but opened at $31.06. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 477,782 shares traded.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. 140166 initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $58,000.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

