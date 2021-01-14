Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $28.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of -0.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

