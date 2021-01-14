Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $116,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after buying an additional 1,130,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,306,904,000 after purchasing an additional 558,513 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.78. 179,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,153,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $400.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.74. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

