Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 24.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in Visa by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 22,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $209.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.41.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

