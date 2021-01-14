Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.85 Million

Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will post sales of $646.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $640.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $653.70 million. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $609.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

