Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CL King from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:VSTO traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,891. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.