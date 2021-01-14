Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 920

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,062.11 ($13.88).

Shares of VTY traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 937 ($12.24). The company had a trading volume of 220,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,276. Vistry Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 905.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 708.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25.

In related news, insider Katherine Innes acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

