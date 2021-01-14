Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 926.50 ($12.10) and last traded at GBX 932.50 ($12.18). 396,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 555,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.39).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,038.78 ($13.57).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 905.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 708.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

In other news, insider Katherine Innes bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, with a total value of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

