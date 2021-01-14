VNT Chain (VNT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $89,753.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00379871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00037601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.13 or 0.04059375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013091 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

