Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.13 ($2.31).

LON VOD opened at GBX 128.30 ($1.68) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.68. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.43 billion and a PE ratio of -4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

