Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s current price.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.13 ($2.31).

LON VOD opened at GBX 128.30 ($1.68) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.68. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.43 billion and a PE ratio of -4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82.

About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD)

