Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €180.00 ($211.76) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €172.47 ($202.90).

VOW3 traded down €0.96 ($1.13) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €144.80 ($170.35). 1,163,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €148.47 and its 200 day moving average is €141.39. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €185.48 ($218.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion and a PE ratio of 17.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

