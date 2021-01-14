Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €172.47 ($202.90).

ETR VOW3 traded down €0.96 ($1.13) on Thursday, reaching €144.80 ($170.35). 1,163,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €185.48 ($218.21). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €148.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €141.39. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

