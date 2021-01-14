Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 240 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 240 price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volvo in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 224 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 195.82.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.