Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.39

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 192449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

VG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $316.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at $116,299,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $1,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,996,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,500. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vonage by 88.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

