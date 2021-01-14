voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Trading Up 15.3%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) shares shot up 15.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 123,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 155,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.65.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 67.49%.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.