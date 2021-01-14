Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Vulcan Materials worth $29,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,455,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 565,829 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 915,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,824,000 after purchasing an additional 312,775 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Truist increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

NYSE VMC traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $162.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,475. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.60 and a 200-day moving average of $135.15.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

