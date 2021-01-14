W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 916,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

WRB traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

