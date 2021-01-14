Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Given New $90.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WAB. TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.88.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885 over the last three months. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 168.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,693,000 after purchasing an additional 939,532 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 5,553.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 462,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 453,993 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 655.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 428,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wabtec by 69.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after buying an additional 374,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.