Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $90.00

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wabtec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.88.

NYSE:WAB opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wabtec will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wabtec by 48.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wabtec by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

