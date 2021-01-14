Wagerr Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,135.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $5,135.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006160 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,977,909 coins and its circulating supply is 195,598,295 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

