Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Short Interest Update

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WAKE opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Wake Forest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Wake Forest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

About Wake Forest Bancshares

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits and IRAs. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

