Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.29. 286,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,326,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

