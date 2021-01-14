Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 352,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 144,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 648.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.62. 41,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

