Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Buys 704 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,543,000 after buying an additional 257,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after buying an additional 168,154 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after buying an additional 138,622 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,536. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $214.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

