Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.0% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 54,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 270,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 476,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,222,576. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

