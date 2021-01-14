Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,686. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $74.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

