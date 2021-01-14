Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $5.15 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,788 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,462. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $72.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

