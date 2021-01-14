Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,583 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.2% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.60. 47,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,765. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.