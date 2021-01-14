Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 15,706 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,706 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after buying an additional 851,520 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.5% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 842,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,642,000 after purchasing an additional 676,944 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,228,000 after purchasing an additional 614,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,174,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $55.15. 43,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,598. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

