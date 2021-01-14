Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 5,933 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,757,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,705,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,964,000 after purchasing an additional 284,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,970,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,743,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,722,000 after buying an additional 82,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.29. The company had a trading volume of 894,585 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

