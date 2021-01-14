Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.67. 132,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,974,326. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.61. The stock has a market cap of $414.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.