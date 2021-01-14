Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.32 (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $23.31 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.96 or 0.03050480 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00019415 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 185.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

