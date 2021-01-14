Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $624.00

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 624 ($8.15) and last traded at GBX 618.22 ($8.08), with a volume of 13977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 603 ($7.88).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 546.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 393.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 38.93.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

