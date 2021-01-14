Waves Enterprise Market Capitalization Reaches $52.33 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $52.33 million and approximately $232,162.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00105476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00232787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00058452 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00055593 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,946,089 tokens. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

