Wayfair (NYSE:W) Sets New 52-Week High at $354.17

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $354.17 and last traded at $353.31, with a volume of 118814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $309.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,664.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $396,913.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,923,164.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,358 shares of company stock worth $7,846,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 125.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

