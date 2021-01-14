Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WAYN opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.39. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Wayne Savings Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage, home, commercial, installment, real estate, commercial, agriculture, term, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, and furniture and appliance loans, as well as business and lines, lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit.

