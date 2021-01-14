WazirX (WRX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.78 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One WazirX token can currently be bought for about $0.0835 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $19.52 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00035909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00106432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00227489 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,419.50 or 0.84511168 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

WazirX Token Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

