WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,166 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of WEC Energy Group worth $26,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.86. 1,134,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,980. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

