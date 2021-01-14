WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up about 1.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.86. 1,134,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average is $94.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.