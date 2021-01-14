Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($7.09) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.19). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

