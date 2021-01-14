Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (PFV)

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR: PFV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/12/2021 – Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) was given a new €147.00 ($172.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) was given a new €129.50 ($152.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/18/2020 – Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) was given a new €143.00 ($168.24) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PFV stock opened at €188.60 ($221.88) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €157.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €165.05. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.48. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has a 12 month low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a 12 month high of €181.40 ($213.41).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

