Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

1/13/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

1/7/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

12/29/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

12/29/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

12/29/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

12/28/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/23/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $62.00 to $133.00.

12/14/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $62.00 to $133.00.

12/7/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $64.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

