Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Expedia Group (EXPE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) in the last few weeks:

1/11/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Expedia is currently suffering from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Disruptions in the global travel space resulting in softness in travel trends remain major overhangs for the company’s bookings. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Additionally, sluggishness in the trivago segment remains another headwind. Further, weakening momentum across retail and B2B segments of the company is impacting its top line negatively. Nevertheless, improving performance of Vrbo remains a positive. Also, cost-saving initiatives of the company are acting as tailwinds. Further, its strong supply acquisition efforts and product innovation endeavors are other positives. However, intensifying competition in the online travel space remains a risk. Further, leveraged balance sheet of the company is a major concern.”

1/4/2021 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/10/2020 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

12/10/2020 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

12/1/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,412 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

