Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WAL traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,273. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

