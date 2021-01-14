Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 39.6% in December

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the December 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,877,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,109 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,688 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EMD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.68. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,717. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

